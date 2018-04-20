The College of New Caledonia has passed a balanced budget that includes 4.6 million dollars in new spending.

CNC President Henry Reiser says the increase is due largely to the success of their International Student program and will allow them to hire more staff…

“We’re hiring 20.68 full-time equivalent faculty members to address the demand for programming and we are increasing our operational staff by 9.89 FTE’s and our administrative staff by 5.43 FTE’s. What we’re talking about are things like two additional advisors, three new access or tutor instructors.”

Reiser says they will also hire a career and co-op counsellor to help students with work experiences and also some career counselling as they finish their credentials.

He says Quesnel will also benefit…

“In Quesnel there is going to be a new OPS Manager, an Operations Manager, which is going to help run the facility. They’re is going to be a new tool room attendent so that there will be first aid readily available to all the students and expanded programming. We’re looking for growth of the student base in quesnel in expanded programming.”

This marks the third straight year that CNC has passed a budget with growth.

There was 2.1 million dollars in new investment last year.