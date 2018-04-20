The magical playoff run for the Prince George Spruce Kings ended in disappointment after dropping a 3-0 decision in Game Five of the Fred Page Cup Final to the Wenatchee Wild.

The Spruce Kings, who were down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series heading into the contest, could only muster up eight shots on goal (including just one in the third period) during the game as the Wild’s aggressive forecheck smothered the visitors from start to finish.

Special teams were the difference as Wenatchee went two-for-seven (2/7) on the power-play, while Prince George was zero-for-three (0/3).

Zak Galambos scored both markers on the man-advantage, while AJ Vanderbeck slid home the empty-netter.

Evan DeBrouwer made 34 saves in defeat in his final BCHL game before heading off to Arizona State next fall.

It was also the final Junior ‘A’ game for a number of Spruce Kings:

Chays Ruddy (Graduated)

Jarod Hovde (Graduated)

Tyson Slater (Graduated)

Kyle Johnson (NCAA)

