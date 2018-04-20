Eight programs and projects to stop violence and promote indigenous healing in the Cariboo-Chilcotin will be receiving a one-time grant from civil and forfeiture proceeds.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced Friday that more than 170 local programs and projects across the province will benefit from $6.5 million in grants.

“Sharing proceeds of crime back with communities, to prevent crime and victimization and help victims to become survivors, is one more way we’re enhancing the services that people count on,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General in a news release.

“Many of this year’s grant recipients are working with some of our most vulnerable citizens, helping to rebuild and heal after years and, in some cases, lifetimes of violence.”

Grant recipients in the Cariboo Chilcotin include: