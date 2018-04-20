Eight programs and projects to stop violence and promote indigenous healing in the Cariboo-Chilcotin will be receiving a one-time grant from civil and forfeiture proceeds.
The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced Friday that more than 170 local programs and projects across the province will benefit from $6.5 million in grants.
“Sharing proceeds of crime back with communities, to prevent crime and victimization and help victims to become survivors, is one more way we’re enhancing the services that people count on,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General in a news release.
“Many of this year’s grant recipients are working with some of our most vulnerable citizens, helping to rebuild and heal after years and, in some cases, lifetimes of violence.”
Grant recipients in the Cariboo Chilcotin include:
- $75,000 Tl’etinqox Justice Program-Intervention and Case Management Services Project: This project will provide targeted interventions to Aboriginal youth who are at-risk of involvement in crime, or currently involved in the Youth Justice System, and case management to adults currently involved in the Criminal Justice System.
- $46,843 Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District: Future Forward: This project will target high-risk Aboriginal youth who have had conflict with the justice system or are disengaged from school through addressing the criminogenic needs of participants through personalized mental health supports, training, skill building, cultural development and work experiences.
- $74,888 The Native Courtworker and Counselling Association of British Columbia: Out of Court Community Support Services Initiative: This initiative in Williams Lake will provide wraparound services to 20 Indigenous community members bound to comply with a probation order that has general and specific conditions, and engage with Justice
professionals and community stakeholders to enhance coordination between sectors for
the client.
- $24,992 Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District It Matters: This project will provide services and reduce the vulnerability of youth to human trafficking and sexual exploitation in schools, on reserve, and at the clubhouse through weekly school sessions, on-reserve sessions, and weekly It Matters dinners.
- $30,000 Tl’etinqox Government Learning on the Land Program: This project will create a community-owned Intergenerational Learning Plan to transmit culture and traditions from generation to generation and provide a nine-week program for 10-15 youth and six Elders to connect with each other and the land to revitalize Tsilhqot-in culture and traditions.
- $30,000 Lhtako Dene Nation Calling Back Our Spirit: This project will provide a series of five-day workshops for members of the Lhtako Dene Band and surrounding Bands, with a focus on recovery, healing, and empowerment coaching.
- $30,000 Lhoosk’uz Dene Nation Indigenous Healing and Rebuilding Cultural Camps: This project will provide Family and Youth Culture Camps to help participants connect with the land, rebuild their knowledge of lost culture, and heal from trauma, grief, loss, crime, or victimization.
- $22,618 Carrier Chilcotin Tribal Council Keyoh What’en, Dakelh Keyoh Hubughunek ‘Ulhtus (Grease Trail Ride): This project will provide a five-day horse ride through the traditional Grease Trail for approximately 20 Indigenous youth/young adults, eight Elders/Knowledge Keepers, and two mental health support workers. They will arrive to a large Nation Gathering for an additional three days, with attendance expected at approximately 300 people, where youth will have the opportunity to share their stories and experiences with their families and community members.