R Dyok, My Cariboo Now

Predicted windy conditions in the region has the Cariboo Fire Centre urging caution with outdoor burning.

The Centre says that gusts up to 40 kilometers an hour are expected for Saturday.

Category 3 open burns fires will be prohibited within the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction effective at noon on Monday.

Category 3 open burns include:

any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide

three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

metres metres one or more burning windrows

windrows b urning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

Anyone wishing to conduct a Category 3 open burn before noon on Monday must obtain a registration number ahead of time by calling 1 888 797-1717.