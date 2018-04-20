The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with Northern Health has issued a Dust Advisory

for Quesnel.

High concentrations of dust are expected to persist until there is precipitation or dust suppression.

Dust concentrations tend to be highest around busy

roads and industrial operations.

This advisory is in effect until further notice.

Exposure to dust is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise near busy roads until the advisory is lifted.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, follow the advice of your health care provider.

Additional Information:

• The current dusty conditions are caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials

that have accumulated on roadways over the past winter.

• Dusty conditions are expected to continue until precipitation forecast for later today begins.

• Real-time air quality information from Quesnel and other B.C. communities can be found at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

• The Provincial Ambient Air Quality Objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre (µgm-3), averaged over 24 hours. Current 24-hour average PM10 concentrations for

Quesnel and neighbouring communities are:

Prince George 41.6

Quesnel 54.2

Williams Lake 32.9