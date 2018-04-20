The second largest rodeo in the BC Rodeo Association circuit is set and ready to go this weekend in the Lake City.

The 28th Annual Indoor Rodeo will call the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex home now through sunday.

Rodeo Performances get underway tonight at six and continue saturday and sunday afternoons at one.

And on sunday afternoon there will be the BC Cowboy Heritage Society’s ceremony inducting 5 new members into the cowboy hall of fame.

Tickets for all three performances are available at the ticket booth inside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.