With spring now arrived, more or less, in the South Cariboo, geese and other wildlife are returning and the Conservation service wants to give a reminder.

100 Mile House Conservation Officer Joel Kline says that off leash dogs can be a hazard to geese and wildlife by chasing them, and that it is illegal to allow your animal to harass wildlife. Owners of animals harassing wildlife could be charged under the wildlife act.

Kline reminds the public that the wildlife had a hard winter as well, and need be left alone to recover.

To report a conflict with wildlife that threatens public safety call 1-877-952-7277

To report an environmental violation or poaching call 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP)