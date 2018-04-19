Quesnel is one of eight communities in northern B.C. that are receiving age-friendly grants from the Provincial Government.

The idea is to support seniors, so they can live active, safe, socially engaged and independent lives.

Quesnel is receiving 25 thousand dollars to assess and then come up with a strategic plan.

The City has an on-line survey underway seeking input on this topic, and it is also hosting what is called an age friendly world cafe on the topic on Wednesday, April 25th between 1 and 5 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion.

All of this is also part of Quesnel’s desire to become an age-friendly community, which would then qualify the City for more funding.

The District of Wells has also received some age-friendly funding, $14,900, to increase walking accessibility.

This money will pay for two pilot projects to improve residential snow removal for seniors and those with disabilities, and to increase outdoor seating to provide rest areas, with bench installations on routes designated for seniors and community members.