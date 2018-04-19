A slight elevation of lead levels in two samples in the 100 Mile House Elementary School water supply has led to the school district closing off the schools water fountains and taps for students and staff, and giving bottled water for drinking and cooking.

Only two of the locations tested in the school had minor elevations, and when they were flushed and retested showed normal levels, but the school is showing caution until more testing can be conducted.

School District 27 is conducting testing in several buildings as part of an ongoing program. The source of the elevated levels is likely to be water sitting in the pipes and plumbing building materials.