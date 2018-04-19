Sellers and buyers from across the province will be in Williams Lake today as the 81st annual Williams Lake bull show and sale gets underway.

The show featuring Herefords and Angus starts this afternoon at 1 at the BC livestock yards

“We have a buyers and sellers social evening at the Curling Club,” adds association secretary Pam Abrahamse.

“It starts at 5:30 and that’s always a big success. Friday morning we start at 11 o’clock.”

There are 157 bulls registered this year.

Abrahamse says that an agriculture business display will be outside.