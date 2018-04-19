A suspicious vehicle fire was quickly extinguished Wednesday night by the Williams Lake Fire Department at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock says that members responded to fire behind the arena at 10:20 pm

“The workers from the Complex had called it in when they noticed it,” he says.

“We were there for approximately half an hour. Nobody was around the vehicle, or in the vehicle, there were no injuries.”

Warnock says it appears that the vehicle was parked in the area for some time and that it’s a complete loss.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Del Byron confirmed that the vehicle was a 2002 Nissan Externa, and says that RCMP are investigating.