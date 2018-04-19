Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson feels a working group on responsible conduct for local government elected officials doesn’t go far enough.

UBCM members endorsed the policy paper at the least convention.

It’s current mandate is to come up with a code of conduct based on the values of integrity, accountability, respect and leadership and collaboration.

But Simpson says most local governments, including Quesnel, already have that…

“I don’t think it gets to the heart of the issue where there aren’t really the tools in the Community Charter or the Local Government Act to deal with things that are more of a legal or an outright conflict.”

Councillor Laurey-Anne Roodenburg, an Executive member on the UBCM Board, says there is a push from their members but that’s about as far as it goes…

“The wall comes at the next level of government. And that’s where things just kid of stop. For whatever reason they have no appetite to deal with this and this has been ongoing for 8, 9, 10 years. There has been this push but it just kind of gets stymied at the provincial level. And this is not the only government that has done that, it has been going on for quite a while.”

The topic is expected to be discussed at the next UBCM convention as well.