100 Mile RCMP say there has been an increase in property crime in the area recently.

Theft from vehicles and theft of bicycles are both on the increase as well as larger property crimes.

A cabin on Machete Lake road was broken into sometime between February and April and several items were stolen, including four rifles and a shotgun.

Police remind the public to lock vehicles and remove the keys, and to record serial numbers of bicycles and other items.

If you have any information on these or any other crimes, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the 100 Mile House Detatchment of the RCMP.