Williams Lake TRU campus will have 18 additional seats available in December 2019 for its’ health care assistant program.

The Province announced Wednesday $3.3 million in funding that will see eleven post-secondary institutions throughout the province have new health-care assistant seats available by 2019.

Quesnel’s College of New Caledonia (CNC) will have 15 additional seats.

“Expanding the number of health-care assistant seats helps to make sure our families and loved ones get the care they need where they need it – close to home,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training in a release.

“Health-care assistants are in demand throughout the province, and expanding the number of seats gives people the opportunity to enter into a rewarding career that will help their families and communities thrive.”

The increased number of trained caregivers is expected to help achieve the recommended 3.36 hours per resident day average in residential care facilities, and strengthen the level of care people receive at home, in assisted living facilities and residential care.