The Mayor of Williams Lake says he’s feeling great with the commercial development that is happening around the Lake city.

Along with the noticeable development taking place at the Walmart site at Prosperity Way, the demolition of the former Lake City Ford site got underway Wednesday morning to make way for the development of a multi-tenant commercial building.

“Spring has sprung and things are starting to happen,” says Walt Cobb.

“We’ve been talking about those two projects for just about a year so really happy that things are starting to move forward, and if you look at what’s happening at the old Cariboo Lodge site they’ve got walls up there already as well.”

Hopeful that the development trend continues Cobb notes that there are a couple of other projects in the works including the proposed development at Boitanio Mall.

As for industrial development, Cobb says that the discussions for a marijuana facility are still on the table and that Tolko has the building process in place to rebuild its’ fire-damaged sawmill at Lakeview Division.

“It looks like they’re expanding and upgrading all of the facility there so it will be a top-notch operation after the fire,” says Cobb.