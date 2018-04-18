The Williams Lake Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire Tuesday evening in the 1100 block of Midnight Avenue.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock says they responded with 3 apparatus and 22 members at around 6:30 pm.

“The residents were home. The one resident tried to fight the fire himself. We had an ambulance take him to the hospital just to have him checked over; he sucked in a lot of smoke.”

“We were able to get the fire under control in about half an hour.”

Warnock says that the cause of the fire remains under investigation and at this time there is no word on the damage.

Members previously responded to an alarm caused by a pot left on the stove at a residence as well as a structure fire at Tolko’s Soda Creek Division.

“We there for approximately about an hour, an hour and a half, and we had the assistance of the workers there in putting the fire out in the between the floor and wall area of their building,” says Warnock of the fire at Tolko Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re still looking at what caused it and their employees did a great job on controlling it.”