The Elliott Street Supportive Housing project in Quesnel remains on hold, but that could soon change.

Both the Director of Development Services Tanya Turner and Mayor Bob Simpson indicated that at last night’s City Council meeting…

“We had given BC Housing a heads up that we were going to table this as a standing item on our agendas from this point forward, just so that the public knew that we were waiting for that RFP to go out, but as Director Turner has indicated we believe we’ll be able to bring this package together at our next Council meeting.”

The holdup is the result of sending the project out for a Request for Proposals to see who will operate the facility and a new operating agreement confirming the intentions and the development of the proposal.

After that, Simpson says Council will then have to decide how much consultation is needed…

“We have a substantial discussion to have at our next meeting about whether a public information session is required by BC Housing or whether we can go to public hearing because it really, that decision will determine the timing of this project.”

Simpson noted that he brought this item forward to let the public know that they are trying to move this project along, despite the perception of some that Council has been a stumbling block.