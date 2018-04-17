The MLA for Cariboo North says the NDP Government is taking the province down a dangerous path when it comes to the proposed Kinder Morgan Pipeline expansion.

Coralee Oakes says it will have consequences…

“The decisions that this reckless government is making around mismanaging this file is going to have critical impacts on multiple layers of our economy and it’s going to take a long time for people again to rebuild trust in British Columbia.”

Oakes says it’s not just about gas prices being driven up…

“I had the opportunity to speak in the house and at question period, to ask the government what is their intention, because really the path that they’re going down, it’s not that if you stop the pipeline it’s going to stop all oil from flowing into British Columbia, you’re still going to have the challenge that you will see choices.”

Oakes says one of those choices will be rail…

“Look at where that rail line passes through. It passes along the Fraser River, it passes through communities right across the province and i asked the Minister in estimates as well, what is the plan if you have a rail accident that goes into the Fraser River ? What is your plan for that and up until this point the whole conversation is around protecting the coast.”

Oakes says that will also increase the competition for the rail lines for the forest industry and other industries.

She closes by saying that for her the safest way to deliver necessary fuel to the economy is by pipeline.