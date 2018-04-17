The College of New Caledonia in Quesnel is anticipating continued growth following the one year anniversary of its’ Industry Training Centre.

“What we want to do is continue to expand our program offering so that we can continue to serve our communities here and we’re trying to expand our geographical region as well to offer training a little bit further south, a little bit further north as well to capture a bigger area than just Quesnel itself right now,” says Morgan Ross

More than 1,200 students have been trained since the opening of CNC’s Industry Training Centre.

CNC took over the Quesnel School District’s retail and industry training programs in March 2017, and since then has expanded course offerings training 257 percent more students in the first quarter of 2018 than the first quarter of 2017.

“We’ve got a very, very positive response from all of our local industry,” says Ross.