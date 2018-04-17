Multiple arrests and over $70,000 in cocaine and cash being seized was the result of a two-month long investigation into a dial-a-dope operation that had been operating in the Williams Lake area.

Seven local residents and one individual from Port Coquitlam were arrested.

“A multi-unit coordinated response over several months permitted this investigation to be a success,” said Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley in a release.

“It is a testament to the dedicated officers who worked long endured hours to make this investigation a success and our community safer.”

A search warrant executed on a residence in Williams Lake according to RCMP resulted in further evidence to support potential charges of drug trafficking.

“I believe the targeting of these multi-level sophisticated cocaine traffickers will certainly impact the crime trends associated to drugs and violence making these offenders fully accountable within the court system,” said Pelley.