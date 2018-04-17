Easing trade tensions between China and the US and solid first quarter earnings for big businesses in North America are expected to boost the markets this morning. China recently reported a big boost in its economy up 6.8 per cent in three months, and investors believe this could lead the country to attempt more trade negotiations with the US.

Meanwhile, Netflix has come in above expectations once again as it gained another 7 million subscribers globally in its first quarter. In premarket trading, Netflix stock price is jumping 6 per cent and is expected to grow higher at the open.

The price of crude is gaining, up to 66.33 a barrel.

Rallying oil prices have played a role in helping boost the Loonie, which is up to 79.59 cents US. This is ahead of a Bank of Canada meeting tomorrow where officials will make a decision on the current interest rate. Economists suggest an interest rate increase is not likely this month, but believe the BoC might consider one in June.