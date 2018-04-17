There are a few interesting items on tonight’s City Council agenda in Quesnel.

Mayor Bob Simpson will go over a policy paper by the Working Group that includes several recommendations to strengthen BC’s responsible conduct framework.

UBCM members endorsed it at last year’s convention and it identifies four key principles…integrity, accountability, respect and leadership and collaboration.

The sometimes controversial Elliott Street Supportive Housing Development that is being proposed is also up for discussion.

And Council will also adopt it’s 5-year capital plan that includes the operating and capital budgets.

The proposed public works building has also been factored into the plan with a debt required of 8 and a half million dollars in 2020.