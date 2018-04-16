Three people have been arrested following a drug bust in Williams Lake.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson, with North District RCMP, says they executed a second search warrant on a business on Oliver Street following an intense investigation…

“One of the individuals arrested is currently facing similar charges from a previous file. During the search, police located and seized over 2 kilograms of marijuana, a large sum of cash, as well as property directly related to drug trafficking.”

Saunderson says investigators will be working with the BC Prosecution Service and pursuing charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

She also noted that the while they understand that there are changes coming, currently drug trafficking, including marijuana, is illegal.

The suspects names have not yet been released.