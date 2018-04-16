Quesnel RCMP have recovered two mountain bikes stolen from a Prince George business in September 2017.

In September 2017 a business in Prince George was the subject of a Break and Enter where several high value items were taken, including two expensive mountain bikes.

On April 13, 2018, Quesnel RCMP received a tip that the stolen bikes were located at a property off Highway 26.

Police attended the property and seized the stolen bikes valued at over $4000.

One man has been arrested for being in possession of stolen property. The man has been released on a Promise to Appear for his first court appearance in May.