Mother Nature is just not paying attention to the calendar this year.

That from Environment Canada’s Lisa West in describing our cool weather this morning…

“Typically daytime highs would be about 11-12 degrees or so, and instead at least today we’re seeing highs of only about 3 in 100 Mile House up to 8 degrees in Quesnel, so much below normal for this time of year.”

West says it should get warmer towards the end of the week with highs into the double digits, but she says that will be followed by more cool weather…

“Then we’ve got another system coming in off the Pacific that’s going to bring back another cool air mass, so we can expect temperatures to decrease over the weekend.”

In short, she says spring is being delayed this year.