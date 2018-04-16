The cause of a fire that destroyed a trailer south of Quesnel remains under investigation.

Assistant Fire Chief Ron Richert says there is nothing suspicious however.

He says they were called out to a fire on Joy Road at around 10-30 on Thursday night…

“Upon arrival it was a fully involved structure fire. We had 18 firefighters and four pieces of apparatus on scene. It was a 9-1-1 call and there were two occupants in the home at the time of the fire, and they both escaped without injury.”

Richert says they were on scene until around 2-30 Friday morning.

He says RCMP and BC Ambulance also responded.