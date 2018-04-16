On April 15, 2018 at 3:18 am police were called to the report of a break & enter in progress in the 1100 block of West Fraser Road in Quesnel.

Upon police arrival a vehicle was located in front of the residence. The occupants were detained for investigation. Further investigation revealed no break & enter had occurred but there may be firearms inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized and a search warrant was executed. Loaded firearms were located inside the vehicle and seized for further analysis.

Getting illegal guns off the street and out of the hands of criminals remains a priority says Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Andrew Burton. Quesnel Detachment continues to work tirelessly at suppressing criminal behaviour in our detachment area

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.