13 teams are in 100 Mile this weekend for the 3rd annual Aboriginal Hockey Tournament at the South Cariboo Recreation Center.

Pee Wee, Bantam, and Midget teams are competing, from all over the province including Canim Lake, Merrit, and as far away as Fort Saint John.

Organiser Bruce Baptiste says he tournament has been held in 100 Mile since it was first organised by him and his wife, Shannon.

The tourney continues all day Saturday, and wraps up Sunday with the midget final at 2:30.