The City of Quesnel continues to work towards getting an age-friendly designation.

Part of that process is public engagement and people are invited to take part in an on-line survey that began yesterday (Sunday) as well as to take part in what’s called an age friendly world cafe.

Mayor Bob Simpson…

“Really it’s just a free flowing way to have some conversations with our seniors community on specific topics, to give people an opportunity to comment on the plan and strategy going forward, so it can be further refined and our intention is to get people engaged, whether it’s the on-line survey or at this event, to be able to put forward a very robust plan for improving our seniors services, our seniors programs and the capital projects we need in our community to make it a seniors friendly community.”

It will take place on Wednesday, April 25th between 1 and 5 at the Royal Canadian Legion.

And Simpson says it’s not just for seniors…

“It’s a family supporting seniors, the people that want to be seniors or who ultimately become seniors, it’s really a community-based process to get the best advice and to get the best strategy so that we can start to make sure that we have the programs, the services, and the infrastructure in place to make sure that people can live well in our community as they age here.”

Simpson says there will also be a resource fair involving all of the agencies that offer seniors care and programs.