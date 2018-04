The Correlieu Senior girls soccer team wrapped up a tournament in Abbotsford with a win.

Angie Lewington scored twice and Kalissee Sales added a single in a 3-2 win against Chilliwack.

Quesnel went 1 and 3 overall to place 7th in the 8-team tournament.

They picked up losses to MEI, Pitt Meadows and Glen Eagle Secondary from Coquitlam.

Correlieu will travel to Chilliwack for a tournament late next week.