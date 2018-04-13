The North Cariboo Joint Committee has unanimously decided to enter into a Community Partnership agreement with both the Gold Rush Cycling Club and the Cariboo Mountain Bike Consortium.

Director of Community Services Jeff Norburn explains what that means…

“The proposed agreement establishes that the parties will promote Quesnel as a mountain bike tourism destination, engage local businesses and tourism associations to enhance the mountain bike experience, seek funding opportunities to support the growth and development of mountain biking in the area and promote mountain biking as an economic driver in Quesnel.”

Quesnel is a little late to the dance as Norburn says agreements are already in place with other neighbouring communities…

“The Cariboo Mountain Bike Consortium is an organization that promotes mountain biking in the Cariboo, including 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Quesnel and Wells.”

Councillor Scott Elliott noted that there are also successful agreements in place to the north of Quesnel in place like Smithers, Burns Lake and Prince George.