Charges against two Quesnel residents, arrested in connection with a suspicious fire, have been stayed.

That was the result of a Preliminary Inquiry for 32-year old Kerri Doherty and 37-year old Angeline Hammerstrom.

They were facing charges that included Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Offence, Arson in Relation to Inhabited Property and Arson Damaging Property.

The charges stem from a fire on West Fraser Road back on June 1st.

Quesnel RCMP say the house was already fully engulfed in flames when they arrived and was completely destroyed.

Police say it was occupied at the time and that it was fortunate that no one was hurt.

RCMP say an investigation revealed that the fire was deliberately set and that they believed that it was a targeted attack.