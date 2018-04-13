Wrangler nation stood proud for Humboldt Thursday as a rally was held in support of the Broncos.

A steady crowd wearing their favorite team jerseys dropped in to the South Cariboo Recreation Center to share their thoughts, and to sign the banner that will be sent to the Humboldt Broncos to show the town’s support.

Local resident and Wranglers fan Bruce Madu said that “…the town’s response has been fantastic, and its been just a great response. It will all go back to Humboldt and they’ll know we’re all thinking of them”

The Wrangler rally gave local people to get perspective on the Humboldt tragedy and share their feelings and thoughts in support of the Broncos and the town of Humboldt.