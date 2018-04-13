A Big Lake resident accused of being in the possesion of property stolen from evacuated residents during last summer’s wildfires will stand trial.

38 year old Shane Michael Brady has been charged with possession of stolen property of a value excess of $5,000 described as a Case Skid Steer Loader.

Two days have been reserved for the trial that is scheduled to commence on June 28 in Williams Lake.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia said in a media release in July 2017 that members were enaged in proactive enforcment in the wildfire evacuated zones after receiving information of a potential prolific property offender being active.

A search was conducted on a remote property in the Beaver Creek area outside of Williams Lake and resulted in officers finding approximately $65,000 in heavy equipment.