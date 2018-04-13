The wildfires took a bite out of the number of people that visited Quesnel in 2017.

Julia Dillabough, the President of the Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce, went over the numbers at this week’s North Cariboo Joint Committee meeting…

“The Quesnel Visitor Centre saw 8,720 tourists walk through the doors in 2017, which was down 31 percent overall from 2016. Overnight stays were on a decline from 2016 with 67 percent less accommodations required in 2017.”

Quesnel City Councillor Scott Elliott says he thought the numbers would be worse…

“I find it exceptional that is was only down 31 percent actually, with everything that was going on, but kudos to hanging in there and doing what you were doing. This year i think is going to be extremely important as you know, we’ve got to ramp it up again and show the world we’re open for business, there are a lot of challenges.”

Dillabough says as a result of having fewer visitors there were also less requests for information at the visitor centre.