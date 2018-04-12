Spring is the air and the BC Conservation Officer Service is asking Cariboo residents to remove any bear attractants.

“Bears have been emerging from their winter dens and when they come out they will be hungry looking for available food sources as they try to fuel up again to gain weight,” says Deputy Chief Conservation Officer, Chris Doyle.

“So it’s super important for people to ensure there is no non-natural food for bears to find.”

In urban areas such as Williams Lake, Doyle says that now is the time to put bird feeders away and to clean up any seeds and nuts that have fallen on the ground.

He adds that garbage needs to be kept secured, barbeques should be kept clean throughout the season, and that pet food should be kept inside.

Doyle reminds people that under the Wildlife Act it is illegal to feed or attract dangerous wildlife such as bears and that COS officers will be issuing violation tickets to address wildlife attractant issues.