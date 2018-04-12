Quesnel residents gathered this afternoon at the Gold Pan at the north end of town for a very important photo.

With most people wearing a jersey, a picture was taken of well over a hundred people that will now be sent to the community of Humboldt as a show of support for what they are going through.

Eric Wickham was the organizer of today’s event…

“I thought of the Kangaroos travelling around and i thought of that new junior team that we’re trying to get and i also thought of our baseball teams and our soccer teams, i’ve coached soccer for a lot of times. Often there is a van full of kids with one parent going somewhere, it could have just as much been something like that that happened and our town would be devastated.”

Wickham says after learning about what was happening in other parts of the province he felt that Quesnel is a community that really steps up in times likes this.