The last remaining retailer on the upper level of Boitanio Mall closed its’ doors Wednesday.

“We’ve been here for so long and I’ve worked my way up into this position, and it is definitely sad,” said Emily Hanover, manager of Bootlegger.

“We have lots of regulars that are upset about it but hopefully they do something good up with the space that’s up here.”

The closure according to Hanover impacts 6 employees although she noted that most of them have full-time employment elsewhere.

The Canadian Red Cross confirmed last week that it will be on the move from the upper level of the mall to 510 Broadway Avenue North with Monday, April 16 being the first day in that location.

Janda Group that is the owner of Boitanio Mall said in August 2017 that it is hoping to convert the floor into a mixed residential and possible care facility. A representative confirmed to MYCARIBOONOW last month that they are working through the development process and will have more concrete information to share this summer.

Janda Group is also seeking to construct a drive-thru restaurant in the southwest corner of the parking lot which Williams Lake City Council this week accepted a development permit application and also development variance permit that will reduce the off-street parking requirements from 277 spaces to 271.

Council will be giving further consideration to the proposed drive-thru restaurant at a future meeting with final consideration and approval subject to meeting resolution requirements anticipated on May 15, 2018.