Members of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment joined a worldwide tribute by wearing a sports jersey today for the Humboldt Broncos.

“Just in support of the Humboldt Broncos and what occurred-the horrific accident, and in support of the Jersey Day to provide that support to the team, the public, as well as all of our first responders,” says Inspector Jeff Pelley who joined members outside of the detachment for a photo this morning.

Local schools, officials, and many businesses are also donning jerseys today to show their support.

“I wonder how big of a crowd we could get to show up at the big gold pan at the north end of town with their jersey on for a picture to show Humboldt our support from Quesnel,” said Eric Wickham encouraging residents to meet at 4 pm.

A GoFundMe campaign for the players and families affected by the collision as of noon today has raised more than 9.6 million dollars.