The Correlieu Senior Girls soccer team from Quesnel is playing it’s first tournament of the year starting today in Abbotsford.

Eight teams are taking part.

Correlieu starts off with the host team M-E-I.

They’ll take on Pitt Meadows this afternoon and then wrap up the round-robin tomorrow morning with a game against Glen Eagle Secondary from Coquitlam.

That will be followed by a playoff game.