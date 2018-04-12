A Dust Advisory for Quesnel has now ended.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with Northern Health, lifted the advisory because meteorological conditions have improved across the region.

The rain has dropped Quesnel’s PM 10 levels down to 23.5 micrograms per cubic metre in the last 24 hours.

That is from a high of 62 yesterday when the advisory was issued.

The province’s air quality objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over 24 hours.

Williams Lake is currently sitting at just 11.4.

The cause of the dust in Quesnel yesterday was that traction materials, accumulated over the winter, were getting stirred up by road traffic.