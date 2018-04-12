Charges have now been laid in connection with a police incident in the South Cariboo earlier this month.

27-year old Mitchell Jeff is facing several counts, including Uttering Threats to cause Death or Bodily Harm, Possession of a Firearm Contrary to an Order and Possession of an Unauthorized Firearm.

He is due back in Provincial Court in Williams Lake on April 18th.

The charges are from an alleged incident back on April 3rd.

100 Mile House RCMP say they received a report that a male had made threats of physical harm to individuals known to him.

Police say the potential victims were reportedly at a business in 100 Mile.

They immediately attended and located the individuals to assure their safety and the business also closed as a precaution.

Williams Lake RCMP were called in to assist and a suspect was arrested later that day without incident.