The Big Country Shrine Club annual king crab and prime rib fundraiser dinner was held on April 7th at the 100 Mile House Community Hall

The dinner was once again a great success and a sold out affair. Frank Dobbs of the Big Country Shrine Club says the auction went very well, the meal was super and they raised over $25, 000 dollars for the Shrine transportation fund.

The Shriners would like to thank everyone for their support. Some of the funds raised will help children travel to Shriners hospital for medical treatments.