Williams Lake has a new manager of recreation at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Graeme Donn started his position last week and says that things have been great so far.

“What I’ve enjoyed most so far is meeting the staff and getting to know everybody’s personalities and what they’re expected to do and their positions, and working together to offer leisure and recreation to the community.”

Donn says that he originally grew up on Vancouver Island, and from there did some university working throughout Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Ontario.

Being now closer to family and friends, Donn adds that he’s excited to try out the mountain biking trails in Williams Lake and also check out this summer’s Williams Lake Stampede.

“I think right now I’m still getting grips with everything here, but I think down the road there will be some exciting things coming forward for sure.”