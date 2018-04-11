Quesnel RCMP have made an arrest following a residential break-in on Monday afternoon.

Sargeant Chris Riddle confirms that the homeowner was not home at the time, but that he received an intrusion alarm call from his alarm company just after 3 o’clock.

Riddle says RCMP attended the scene on Maple Drive but the suspect had already fled….

“Police reviewed surveillance video and were able to identify the suspect. Police canvassed the area and located the suspect a short distance away. It’s alleged that the suspect still had some of the stolen property on his person when he was arrested.”

Steven Gerald Schuk is now facing charges that include Theft under $5,000 and Mischief.

He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

Riddle confirms that Schuk is well know to them.

He is also the co-accused in connection with a break-in at a local business back on January 1st.