Helmet decals are being distributed by Total Ice Training Centre in Williams Lake to support the Humboldt Broncos.

“It’s been something that’s been done forever if somebody has passed away,” says Total Ice Owner, Tyrel Lucas.

“That’s a way players have shown support for individuals. They put their jersey number, they put it on a helmet sticker, stuff like that.”

The decals which have the colors of the Humboldt Broncos and the initials of the team were made by Schickworks.

“They were awesome to deal with and we also got a big banner made up to display inside the rink which they had done up right away and they donated the decals,” says Lucas.

“Everyone comes together in times like this.”

The first order of 250 decals was pretty much gone as of Tuesday according to Lucas adding that you can message them on Facebook or drop in at the door if you are wanting by donation to purchase a decal.

“We’ve been sending them out to a lot of places not just in Williams Lake,” Lucas adds.

“I’ve got friends, hockey players, connections all over B.C, Canada, the U.S, and we’ve been sending them out.”

All donations raised through the decals will go towards a GoFundMe campaign for the players and families affected.