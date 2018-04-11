Presley Kitamura led a contingent of 11 members of the Quesnel Technics Gymnastics club at the Provincials in Port Coquitlam.

Presley won gold on the beam and silver on the bars en route to gold overall in her division.

Bianca Thompson was 4th on the beam and Jessica Higgins, Quesnel’s highest level athlete at this competition, was a very respectible 5th all around in the province, includng a 4th place showing on the bars.

All of the results are listed below…

Presley Kitamura in JO 7 gave QTGC its first all around Provincial Champion. She received a Gold on Beam, Silver on Bars, 7th on vault with an all around Gold.

Sienna Gryschuk…6th on beam, 8th on vault, all around 9th

Seaura Stewart (level 6) beam 12th, all around 15th

Xaria Jourdain (level 6) beam 14th, all around 16th

Hannah Brown (level 6) beam 6th, vault 7th, all around 14th

Rachel Ganes (Level 7) vault 10th, all around 14th

Christine Kline competed her last provincials in her career as an athlete. She coached all these athletes through their successes and QTGC looks forward to having her play a large part in our competitive team moving forward. JO level 7 beam 6th, floor 6th, all around 11th.

Day 2

Bianca Thompson (JO 8) 4th on beam, 10th on bars, all around 12th.

Courtney Kitamura (JO 7) vault 11th, bars 12th, all around 13th.

Day 3

Jessica Higgins, QTGC’s highest level athlete had her greatest success coming out 5th all around in the province for JO 9. 4th on bars, 9th on beam and floor.

Geillan MacEwan (QTGC’s only Aspire level athlete) 17th on beam, vault and floor 21, all around 22.