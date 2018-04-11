The North Cariboo Joint Committee is supporting a funding application to build a new animal hosting facility at Alex Fraser Park in Quesnel.

The Alex Fraser Park Society is seeking 500 thousand dollars from the Rural Dividend Fund.

Jeff Norburn, the Director of Community Services, says it will cover the cost of deconstructing the current fur and feather building and the near completion of a new facility…

“While the new building would not be fully completed, it would be capable of hosting animals immediately and refinements to the new building would be undertaken with other grant funds as soon as possible.”

The idea is that this new facility could also host animals in the event of evacuations like we saw due to the wildfires this summer.

The Cariboo Regional District Board will also be asked to endorse this motion at it’s meeting on Friday as the funding request will come from the CRD.