An accident on Highway 97 south of Lac La Hache last night sent a 17 year old woman to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

100 Mile House RCMP say a northbound vehicle crossed the center line, made contact with a southbound semi, and spun out of control. The driver sustained injuries to her legs and was taken to 100 mile Hospital. The incident happened at around 9 pm last night and closed the highway down for approximately 1 and a half hours.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing to determine why the vehicle crossed the center line.