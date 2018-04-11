The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with Northern Health has issued a Dust Advisory for Quesnel.

High concentrations of dust are expected to persist until there is precipitation or dust suppression. Dust concentrations tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

This advisory is in effect until further notice.

Exposure to dust is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise near busy roads until the advisory is lifted.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, follow the advice of your health care provider.